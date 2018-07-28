School can be cool for all families with help of this Weatherford supply drive

The first day of school is special. It’s a day of introductions, finding your way around, learning classroom structure.

It’s also a day of brand new school supplies, all ready to be put to use after the fun of going to the store to buy them, along with such items as a lunch and backpack.

And what elementary student doesn’t love the smell of a new box of crayons?

For many families, however, there simply isn’t money for these items.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

That’s why the Weatherford Independent School District (WISD) Education Foundation and the Jerry Durant Auto Group are again joining forces for their 14th Annual School Supply Drive.

The effort, which supports the foundation’s School Supply Closet, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m.-noon at Jerry’s GMC. The event will include free hot dogs and soft drinks, courtesy of Wallace Insurance Agency, along with a live remote radio broadcast by 99.5 The Wolf.

“Weatherford ISD is very fortunate to have the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation. One of their funding priorities is making sure all children start school with a backpack and new school supplies,” WISD Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hanks.

The event has served an average of 1,200 students annually since it started in 2003.

“The supplies received on Aug. 4 will be immediately sent to campuses to support our families who need this assistance,” Hanks said.

WISD officials estimate school supplies typically range from $50-$75 per child, with backpacks ranging from $10 for elementary students to as much as $90 for high school students.

“The first day of school sets the tone for a student’s entire school year,” Dave Cowley, president of the WISD Education Foundation, said. “We want every child — from kindergarten to 12th grade — to experience the excitement of the start of a new school year. Providing school supplies and backpacks to our children allows them to start school with the tools they need to support learning in the classroom.”

The program also supports teachers who no longer have to use their personal funds to provide supplies for students in their classroom. The School Supply Closet is available throughout the year to any family or teacher who might need supplies for a child in need. More than 15,000 children have benefited from the School Supply Closet since the program’s inception during the 2003-2004 school year.

Businesses, community organizations and individuals wishing to help are asked to drop off school supplies at Jerry’s GMC on Aug. 4, or to bring them to the WISD District Services Building at 1100 Longhorn Dr. Monetary donations are also accepted. For more information, contact Charlotte Lagrone at 817-598-2956.

WISD families who need assistance with school supplies should contact their child’s campus.