Burleson school officials “Can’t Stop the Feeling” in latest back-to-school video

School is about to start and that has Burleson educators dancing in the halls again.

Last year, Burleson school leaders channeled singer Bruno Mars with a parody called “Burleson ISD, That’s What I Like.”

This year, educators are ushering in a new school year with their take on Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” a popular song that was part of the soundtrack for the movie “Trolls.”

“Each year, we set the tone for the excitement and energy that goes on inside of the district,” Bret Jimerson, superintendent of Burleson schools, said in a news release. “Principals had a great time making this year’s video, and we think students and faculty members will be impressed to see their principals in the video.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The parody features Jimerson dancing as well as school principals.

Jimerson opens the video parody in a scene similar to Timberlake’s official video opening in which he is singing while eating a berry pie. Instead of focusing on a love of dancing, Burleson educators are singing about all the opportunities to learn. The video comes as Burleson teachers return to work.

Students start classes next Monday.

School districts and educators across North Texas often kick off the new academic year with video productions. Educators said the trend helps build community spirit and set a positive tone for a new school year.