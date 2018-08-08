A North Richland Hills woman was killed Tuesday in this chain reaction wreck on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, authorities said.
Northeast Tarrant

Officials identify driver killed in chain reaction wreck on I-35W in Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 08, 2018 10:04 AM

FORT WORTH

A 79-year-old North Richland Hills woman was identified as the motorist killed in a chain reaction wreck on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth Tuesday morning, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

The victim was identified as Frances Brock. She died at a local hospital shortly after the wreck, according to the medical examiner’s website. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

Brock was killed Tuesday morning when her vehicle was struck in a multi-vehicle collision involving a Federal Express truck on Interstate 35W near Alliance Gateway Freeway and Eagle Parkway in north Fort Worth, according to authorities.

She was attempting to merge into a lane due to freeway construction on the exit ramp about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday while traveling north on I-35W, police said.

A Federal Express truck struck the vehicle directly in front of it and caused a chain reaction wreck involving several vehicles, according to police.

Brock was in the first car that was struck, police said.

Scene from a multi-vehicle fatality accident on I-35W southbound just north of Ripy Street in Fort Worth.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

