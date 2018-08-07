One woman was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a FedEx truck Tuesday on Interstate 35W.
Woman killed in chain reaction wreck involving FedEx truck on I-35W in Fort Worth

By Mitch Mitchell

August 07, 2018

FORT WORTH

A woman was killed Tuesday when she was struck in a multi-vehicle collision involving a Federal Express truck on Interstate 35W near Alliance Gateway Freeway and Eagle Parkway in north Fort Worth, according to authorities.

The woman, who has not been identified, was attempting to merge into a lane due to freeway construction on the exit ramp about 11:10 a.m. while traveling north on I-35W, police said.

A Federal Express truck struck the vehicle directly in front of it and caused a chain reaction wreck involving several vehicles, according to police.

The woman in the first car that was struck was pronounced dead after the wreck, police said.

By

