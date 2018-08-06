Was it speed? 2 men killed when sports car crashed into tree in Westlake, police say

Speed may have been one of the factors in a crash last week that left two men dead, Keller police said.

A sports car crashed into a tree early Thursday on J.T. Ottinger Road, killing a Keller man and his passenger, who was from Arcadia, Okla., authorities said.

The Keller man was identified as Jason Christian, 47, who was the driver, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.

His passenger was 43-year-old Jeffrey Eilerts of Oklahoma.

The two died from trauma to their heads and chest, and their deaths were ruled accidental by the medical examiner’s office.

Keller police responded to the accident shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of J.T. Ottinger Road. Westlake contracts with Keller for their police services.

The sports car was southbound when the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes before the vehicle struck the tree, police said.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene.