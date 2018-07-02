Update: Suspects arrested in fatal hit-and-run wreck in Grand Prairie

Police have arrested two suspects connected to a fatal hit-and-run along Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie on Sunday morning.

The suspects, identified as Michael Sanchez, 23, and Jesica Mosqueda, 21, both of Arlington, were arrested on Monday night, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Steve Dye.

Both suspects located and arrested. Great police work by our Traffic Unit Officers. Thanks to @ArlingtonPD for their assistance. https://t.co/pj20TNwcFG — Steve Dye (@ChiefDye) July 3, 2018

Sanchez and Mosqueda were located and taken into custody by Grand Prairie Traffic Unit Officers with help from the Arlington Police Department, Dye said in a tweet.

Sanchez was located by Grand Prairie police at about 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Glynn Oaks Drive in Arlington, where he jumped from a car he was spotted in and fled from officers on foot, police said in a news release on Monday night.

Multiple officers from the Grand Prairie and Arlington police departments were in the area as Sanchez was quickly found and taken into custody. Mosqueda was located by Grand Prairie police around 7 p.m. at a home in the 3200 block of W. Division Street in Arlington. She was arrested without incident, police said.

Second-degree felony warrants were issued on Monday for their arrests on charges of failure to stop and render aid.

Both suspects told police that Sanchez was the driver of the vehicle during the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of 29-year-old Troylynn Berkley of Grand Prairie.

The fatal wreck occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday along I-30 near the Belt Line Road exit.

As Berkley was attempting to change a flat tire on her disabled 2007 Suzuki Forenza, a 2009 Dodge Charger drifted onto the shoulder of the highway and struck her, pinning her against the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both suspects fled on foot.

Based on information given during an interview with police, Mosqueda was released from custody and will not be charged, police said in the news release.

Sanchez is being held in the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center, with bond set at $500,000. He had previously been arrested by Arlington police and charged with one count of criminal mischief in December 2014, according to Tarrant County jail records. He was sentenced to six months in state jail for the offense in January 2017.