Woman changing her tire along I-30 killed in a hit and run crash

By Prescotte Stokes III

July 01, 2018 05:00 PM

Grand Prairie

Two people are being sought after leaving the scene of a fatal hit and run accident on Interstate 30 on Sunday morning, according to Grand Prairie police.

The woman who was killed in the crash was identified as 29-year-old Troylynn Berkley, according to police.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Sunday along I-30 near the Belt Line Road exit when a 2009 Dodge Charger drifted onto the shoulder of the highway and struck a 2007 Suzuki Forenza.

Berkley had pulled the Suzuki Forenza on the side of the road with a flat tire, Grand Prairie police stated in a news release.

She was standing behind her vehicle waiting for a friend when the Dodge Charger hit her and her car.

The two people in the Dodge Charger were seen fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

The suspects were described as a Hispanic man and woman in their early 20s. The woman was wearing a blue dress, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8906.

Prescotte Stokes III

