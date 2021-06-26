Grand Prairie divers recover body of man who drowned in Joe Pool Lake

On Saturday morning, the Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team recovered the body of a 55-year-old man who drowned while swimming in Joe Pool Lake on Wednesday.

HIs body was found about 8:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Grand Prairie Fire Department. His identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire department responded to a call about the drowning about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness reported a man was last seen swimming off a boat and did not resurface.

Grand Prairie divers initiated a search and rescue until dark on Wednesday and resumed searching daily until the man was found.

The swimmer was wearing a life vest when he entered the water but removed it while swimming, the fire department said.

“The City of Grand Prairie sends its condolences to the victim’s family,” the release said. “As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water.”