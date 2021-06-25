Two dead after small plane crashes in Johnson County; NTSB investigating

Federal officials are investigating a Johnson County plane crash that killed two people Thursday night near County Road 1123, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people died in the crash around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, WFAA reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter it is investigating the cause of the crash. The NTSB identified the aircraft as a American Aviation AA-1A airplane.

The incident happened just west of Cleburne Regional Airport, DPS told WFAA.

The names of the people who died have not been released.