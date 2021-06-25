Local

North Texas authorities search for boys who may have set fire to historic church building

Authorities are looking for information on a Thursday afternoon fire believed to be arson at the old Carter School and Church building in Parker County, according to Parker County Fire Marshal Sean Hughes.

Hughes said the caller who reported the fire at the building, which is believed to have been constructed just after the Civil War, saw two boys running from the property as the fire was starting. He said authorities don’t have a good description of the boys and are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The historic building, which was vacant, is a total loss after the fire, Hughes said. The land was originally owned by Weatherford ISD and then transferred to Parker County, firefighters said in a Facebook post.

This incident is a good reminder to not be afraid of asking questions and calling in activity that might be suspicious, Hughes said.

“Always be vigilant,” he said. “If you see something, don’t be afraid to ask questions about what’s going on and call in something. ... The old, ‘if you see something, say something.’ ”

Hughes said he encourages anybody with information to call his office at 817-594-8845.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service