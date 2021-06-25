North Texas authorities search for boys who may have set fire to historic church building

Authorities are looking for information on a Thursday afternoon fire believed to be arson at the old Carter School and Church building in Parker County, according to Parker County Fire Marshal Sean Hughes.

Hughes said the caller who reported the fire at the building, which is believed to have been constructed just after the Civil War, saw two boys running from the property as the fire was starting. He said authorities don’t have a good description of the boys and are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The historic building, which was vacant, is a total loss after the fire, Hughes said. The land was originally owned by Weatherford ISD and then transferred to Parker County, firefighters said in a Facebook post.

This incident is a good reminder to not be afraid of asking questions and calling in activity that might be suspicious, Hughes said.

“Always be vigilant,” he said. “If you see something, don’t be afraid to ask questions about what’s going on and call in something. ... The old, ‘if you see something, say something.’ ”

Hughes said he encourages anybody with information to call his office at 817-594-8845.