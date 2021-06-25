A rainy week is ahead for North Texas. Here’s what you will need to know to get ready

Chances are good that next week will a good time to turn off those lawn sprinklers in North Texas.

Weather forecasters are predicting rain on Sunday, and there are chances of showers and thunderstorms every day until Thursday.

Tarrant County could see more than an inch of rain, while some North Texas neighborhoods could get almost three inches of rain.

Slightly below normal temperatures for North Texas are in the forecast this weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The high on Friday should be about 95 with south winds 15 to 20 mph, which is the same as the forecast for Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s.

On Sunday, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The chances increase to 50 percent on Sunday night.

“The best chances of rain will be Monday and Tuesday,” said meteorologist Monique Sellers at the NWS in Fort Worth on Friday. “It’s going to be pretty widespread.”

Monday is going to be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain. The daytime high will be 88.

The potential for severe weather is low, but pockets of heavy rain could fall in some North Texas neighborhoods.

Forecasters say rain chances will stay at 70 percent on Tuesday, and decrease a little on Wednesday to 60 percent.

By Thursday, North Texas residents will have a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

