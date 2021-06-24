Grand Prairie divers search for swimmer believed to have drowned in Joe Pool Lake

Grand Prairie divers will continue to search for a swimmer who is believed to have drowned Wednesday in Joe Pool Lake, the Grand Prairie Fire Department said Thursday.

The fire department responded to a call about the possible drowning about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

A witness reported a man was last seen swimming off a boat and did not resurface. The man’s name has not been released.

Grand Prairie divers initiated a search and rescue until dark on Wednesday and will resume operations Thursday.

The swimmer was wearing a life vest when he entered the water but removed it while swimming, the fire department said.

“The City of Grand Prairie sends its condolences to the victim’s family,” the release said. “As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water.”