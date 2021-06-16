33-year-old man drowns in Grapevine Lake while swimming with family, authorities say

A 33-year-old man drowned Tuesday evening at Grapevine Lake while swimming with his family, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the accident which was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Minnow Loop and Oak Grove South in Grapevine.

The victim was Leonel Suarez Lopez, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday. A hometown was not listed for Lopez on the website. A ruling on his death is pending.

He had been swimming without a life jacket when he went underwater, Grapevine fire officials said.

He was submerged for about 10 minutes before bystanders pulled him out of the water. Grapevine police arrived on the scene and began CPR.

Paramedics arrived and continued CPR on the victim as he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife are investigating the incident.