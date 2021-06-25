Crime

Man shot on Fort Worth freeway in critical condition; lanes closed as commute underway

A man was shot and critically injured Friday afternoon on I-35W, near Heritage Trace Parkway, in north Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 3 p.m. and was to be taken in a helicopter to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said.

Police did not immediately release other information about the circumstances of the shooting.

All northbound freeway lanes were closed near the scene and vehicles were being steered to a frontage road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

