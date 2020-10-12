Tarrant County will reopen bars at 50% capacity, but judge warns them to follow the rules

Tarrant County will allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity beginning Wednesday, Judge Glen Whitley announced Monday.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott said bars could open across the state on Oct. 14 at 50% capacity at each county’s discretion.

Whitley said at Monday’s press conference that he and hospital leaders feel confident that bars can reopen safely. He did call out certain bars, such as Varsity Tavern, that did not appear to be following COVID-19 restrictions.

“If they can’t abide by the rules, they need to go ahead and close down,” he said.

Whitley mentioned a video that circulated over the weekend that showed a large crowd of people packed into bars currently operating as restaurants in the West 7th entertainment district. He said he plans to meet with certain bars later on Monday to warn them to follow the rules.

“Very honestly, if I could, I would pull and suspend the license from a couple of those places today,” he said. “And I assure you, I am working on that. If I can get it done, their licenses will be suspended either today or in the very near future.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price spoke at Monday’s press conference as well and said police departments, code compliance and fire departments will be in charge of enforcing restrictions and issuing citations at bars. She urged people who go to bars to be aware of the possibility that they could spread coronavirus to family members.

“This is not the group that has been hospitalized so much, the 25 to 35 group, but it’s who they take it home to,” Price said. “As we get into this new normal, there’s a whole lot of personal responsibility that has to come into play here.”

Many bars used a “loophole” in Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission restrictions that allowed bars to reopen as restaurants if the business’s expected alcohol sales were less than 50% of total revenue, Whitley said.

“if we have bad actors, we may have to shut it back down again,” Whitley said.

Dallas County will keep bars closed, while Collin and Denton Counties will open bars.