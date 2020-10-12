Should Fort Worth bars start to reopen? This is what the key coronavirus stats say

As we approach seven months of coronavirus restrictions — or is it seven years? — the need for a stiff drink and the camaraderie of a bar is palpable.

So, Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest reopening order is certainly timely, and he mostly took the right approach. It strikes a good balance of meeting health standards and recognizing that local control is crucial in a large state where the pandemic is playing out much differently in various regions.

That said, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley should proceed carefully. Public health officials are warning that hospitalization rates and the level of positive tests may indicate a resurgent pandemic locally, and opening bars could inadvertently fuel that at precisely the wrong time.

Bars have been a source of consternation throughout the effort to strike a balance between resuming economic activity and containing the spread of the virus. Abbott has said that one of his chief regrets about his initial reopening orders was the inclusion of bars, given that they are often crowded and noisy — and, of course, the effect alcohol has on inhibitions.

Bar owners are understandably frustrated and concerned over the future of their businesses. And they note, justifiably, that the circumstances of crowds are no different for some restaurants that have been allowed to open and steadily increase their capacity. Some bars have adjusted their sales to qualify as a restaurant under the state’s rule that 51% or more of business from food determines the difference. It’s a somewhat arbitrary standard that’s been unevenly enforced.

Breweries, wineries and distillers that rely on visits and direct sales for part of their revenue have suffered, too.

But the case for opening bars must be linked to the health situation. Abbott’s approach is good, as far as it goes. If a region of the state known as a trauma service area has less than 15% of its overall hospitalizations from COVID-19 cases, county judges can opt in for bar reopenings. These are broad areas; Tarrant and Dallas counties are included in a region that runs to the Red River.

Judges in the state’s other three largest counties, Harris, Dallas, Bexar, have already declared they’ll decline to let bars open just yet. Whitley has said he wants to carefully study Abbott’s order and consult with health and business leaders.

One issue that could use clarification is whether county officials have any discretion on where to allow openings. It may be that parts of Tarrant County with fewer active cases are better suited for bars to resume business. The order as written does not appear to provide that flexibility. It would be better if it did.

Abbott also called on counties to help enforce the order, perhaps an acknowledgment that the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission can’t possibly check in on enough establishments to effectively police its nuances. But county officials don’t have the personnel to do so, either. City code compliance offices can help, but in the end, it’s going to be mostly an honor system and response to complaints of violation.

Given that, caution is a must. In Tarrant County, public health director Vinny Taneja said last week, 7% of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients. While that’s short of Abbott’s benchmark, it’s higher than in recent weeks.

And the share of virus tests with a positive result is up to 11%, a persistently high mark that indicates ongoing spread.

In recent weeks, it seems the pandemic has been a steady hum in the background locally, neither rising dramatically nor tapering off as we might hope. Complacency is a dangerous enemy, and recent reports of increasing spread in much of the country, along with the stunning news of the virus reaching deep into the White House, should cause us all to reassess.

It’s too soon to let our guard down on masks and social distancing. And it may be too soon for bars in Tarrant County to open, even with the restrictions the governor outlined. Without more flexibility, Whitley and other county officials should proceed cautiously.