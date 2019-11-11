Three people killed in fiery multiple-vehicle crash in Denton identified

Three drivers who died in a fiery crash in Denton on Friday were identified Monday afternoon.

Paul Buckley Sachs, 59, of Fort Worth; Jennifer Kara Ferguson, 30, of Fort Worth; and Ann Marie Cole, 63, of Denton, were killed in the crash, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sachs died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, while Ferguson and Cole died of blunt-force trauma, according to medical examiner records.

Friday’s crash on Interstate 35W reportedly involved two 18-wheelers and multiple passenger vehicles. Police have said a truck that was carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded.

Emergency vehicles responded to the major crash at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of I-35W near mile marker 84.

As of Monday, the cause of the crash was still under investigation, the Denton Chronicle reported.

ICYMI - Traffic is snarled after an 18-wheeler exploded in the 2300 block of I-35 W, according to the Denton Fire Department. Drivers should avoid the area. https://t.co/6VKGcQWjDf (: @JulianEsparzaTV) — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 8, 2019

UPDATE | Both the North and Southbound lanes remain closed near mile marker 84. Traffic is being diverted at 2499 to the south, and prior to the 35 split to the north. Three fatalities have been confirmed in this multi-vehicle crash/explosion. Avoid the area until further notice. — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) November 8, 2019