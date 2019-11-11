Local
Three people killed in fiery multiple-vehicle crash in Denton identified
Three drivers who died in a fiery crash in Denton on Friday were identified Monday afternoon.
Paul Buckley Sachs, 59, of Fort Worth; Jennifer Kara Ferguson, 30, of Fort Worth; and Ann Marie Cole, 63, of Denton, were killed in the crash, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sachs died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, while Ferguson and Cole died of blunt-force trauma, according to medical examiner records.
Friday’s crash on Interstate 35W reportedly involved two 18-wheelers and multiple passenger vehicles. Police have said a truck that was carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded.
Emergency vehicles responded to the major crash at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of I-35W near mile marker 84.
As of Monday, the cause of the crash was still under investigation, the Denton Chronicle reported.
