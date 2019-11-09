Woman shot with shotgun, injured, Fort Worth police say; suspect is her boyfriend

A woman was found with non-critical wounds from a shotgun in Fort Worth early Saturday morning and the man suspected of shooting her is her boyfriend, police said.

The woman’s injuries are non-critical, police said, and she was taken to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

Police responded around 3 a.m. to the 4900 block of Lovell Avenue for a reported shooting, according to a police call log. Officers found the woman who had been shot, police said.

She had non-critical wounds “from the shot gun birdshot,” a type of ammunition used in hunting, police said.

More than 10 units responded to the scene Saturday morning, according to the call log.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.