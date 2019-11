An 18-year-old man was shot Friday evening in Fort Worth’s Como section, authorities said.

The victim was fired on at about 7:15 p.m. at Libbey Avenue and Hervie Street.

The man was taken in serious condition to a hospital, and his injury was not life-threatening, a MedStar spokesman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

