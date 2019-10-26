Protesters interrupt Mayor Betsy Price during Dickies Arena opening ceremony

A small group of protesters briefly interrupted Mayor Betsy Price during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dickies Arena Saturday morning.

The group carried a banner with “We Don’t feel safe” as they paraded in front of the stage on the east side plaza of the new arena. They chanted “we don’t feel safe” as the crowd of about 2,000 mostly watched silently.

The mayor paused before resuming her remarks to a big cheer from the crowd.

The group, which was made up of members of United Fort Worth and Tarrant County Coalition for Community Oversight, is calling on the city to do more to protect innocent citizens in the wake of the murder of Atatiana Jefferson. She was killed by a Fort Worth policeman inside her home on October 12. The officer, Aaron Dean, resigned two days later and has been charged with murder.

Jefferson was buried Thursday in Dallas.