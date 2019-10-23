Dickies Arena scores a 10: U.S. Gymnastics Championships coming in June

Dickies Arena has scored another 10 with the latest announced event.

Fort Worth’s brand new, 14,000-seat arena (for concerts) announced it’s hosting the 2020 U.S. Gymnastics Championships June 4-7, 2020.

The arena’s official grand opening is scheduled for Saturday.

This is the first time the city has hosted the event and it’s the fourth time for Texas. The championships were held in Dallas in 2009 and in Houston in 1988 and 2008.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The four-day championships include men and women and are an integral part of determining which athletes advance to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials June 25-28 in St. Louis, Mo.

Both U.S. junior and senior champions for the all-around and individual events will be determined, as well as the members of the junior and senior national teams.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 run from July 24 through Aug. 9, 2020.

The first event at the arena is a concert by the band Twenty One Pilots on Nov. 8.