Twenty One Pilots to play Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in November

Alternative rock band Twenty One Pilots has announced it will play Fort Worth’s brand new Dickies Arena in November.

The band, known for hit songs such as “Heathens” and “Ride,” is set to perform at the still-under-construction venue Nov. 8 as part of its Bandito Tour, according to the online tour schedule. Construction began on the $540 million area in February 2017 and it’s expected to be complete by November — just in time for the concert.

The Beck Group is the site’s general contractor. The arena has 14,000 seats.

The announcement of the Twenty One Pilots concert comes after Texas icon George Strait said he would bring his country hits to the arena for three tour dates between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. The Black Keys have also announced they will play the arena Nov. 14.

Tickets for the Twenty One Pilots show will go on sale to the general public on July 18 at 10 p.m., according to a press release from the band.