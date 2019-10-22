A week after police shooting, residents plea with council for empathy, police reform

For the second week uneasy Fort Worth residents told officials they fear for their lives.

Demands for police reform and pleas that city leaders take concerned residents seriously dominated Tuesday’s Fort Worth City Council meeting where dozens of people said leadership had failed to keep people of color safe. It was the latest public call for changed after Atatiana Jefferson was shot by a police officer in her home.

Aaron Dean killed the 28-year-old in the early morning hours of Oct. 12 when he shot her through her window while investigating a call from a concerned neighbor. He resigned from the police department and was arrested on a murder charge. He was later released on a $200,000 bond.

According to the warrant, Dean and another officer, who has not been named, were sent to Jefferson’s address on an open structure call and neither officer announced themselves when they arrived.

Jen Sarduy said the shooting had rattled the community but was one of many examples of why black residents fear police. She listed several things she thought would make her neighbors feel safe including parks, grocery stores, better transit and access to health care. Not on the list, she noted, was police.

“If Fort Worth had any good cops they would be reporting and getting rid of the bad cops,”she said.

Janet Brown told the council she’s made several calls to police of help in the past but she no longer feels safe doing so after the way police handled the call to Jefferson’s house.

Lizzie Maldonado reminded the council of a study released earlier this year that showed back and Hispanic Fort Worth residents are disproportionately more likely to be arrested than whites. At the time, city official criticized the National League of Cities as relying on incomplete data.

Maldonado said that study supports residents’s concerns and shows systemic racism in Fort Worth.

“If we kill a police dog we get harsher sentences,” she said, criticizing charges against Dean as being too light.

Emily Farris, who earlier this year drew attention to racist posts a city human rights commission member shared on Facebook, said she twice brought students from her TCU politics class to observe the council in September. The students noted that council members appeared to not listen to speakers because they were on their phones or otherwise looking away.

“You need to start actively listening to and engaging your citizens,” she said.

This is the second week protesters have gathered at City Hall to demand greater police accountability.

Nearly 60 speakers railed on the council for more than two hours last week at the end of meeting that had already stretched long because of a series of zoning cases.

Speakers then criticized the council for not expediting or continuing mundane business, and many were unhappy that dozens of people, including several who had signed up to speak, weren’t allowed into the building once the council chambers and an overflow room hit capacity.

Councilwomen Ann Zadeh and Gyna Bivens said they received several calls and emails about the way the city operates public meetings. Both requested the council look into best practices, including possibly relocating meetings when attendance is expected to be high and better ways to communicate with the public.

Mayor Betsy Price agreed but said she thought city marshals had done the best they could to announce names outside when people were called to speak and communicate with the large crowd.

“It was actually better handled than what a lot of people thought it was,” she said.

Mindia Whittier, a community organizer and member of United Fort Worth, told the council last week’s meeting was a fiasco and officials should have been better prepared to handle the large crowd.

A SWAT-style vehicle was outside when she arrived, she said, and horse-mounted officers felt like Jim Crow-era patrols and slave holders.

“Is that what you intend for civic engagement?” she questioned Tuesday.

Whittier had signed up to speak on three different topics and received three confirmation numbers, but was not going to be allowed to speak three times. She told the council the guidelines lacked clarity on how many times someone could speak and if she was barred from speaking she would consider suing the city.

She told the Star-Telegram before the meeting she knew of many community leaders who had grown disheartened with council’s treatment of concerned residents and decided no longer try engaging them at City Hall.

Following Jefferson’s death, Price directed staff to convene a third party panel to review the police department’s policies and procedures. The goal is to have that panel created by Nov. 19 with experts in bias, policing and officer training.

City Manager David Cooke said the city has received “overwhelming interest” from individuals and consulting firms from across the state and country and expects to have a short list of panel members completed by next week. Conversations have already begun with some potential panelists.

“We’ve been inundated with names, proposals, thoughts, ideas of folks and firms that could do this work,” he said.