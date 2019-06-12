Cellphone video captures fatal shooting of JaQuavion Slaton by Fort Worth police

Man records Fort Worth police shooting of JaQuavion Slaton Brandon Johnson recorded police officers surrounding a white truck at a Fort Worth house on June 9. Officers can be seen pointing guns at the truck and shots can be heard. JaQuavion Slaton was killed. Video was edited from a 12 minute Facebook post. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brandon Johnson recorded police officers surrounding a white truck at a Fort Worth house on June 9. Officers can be seen pointing guns at the truck and shots can be heard. JaQuavion Slaton was killed. Video was edited from a 12 minute Facebook post.

It is difficult to see details on a cellphone video that documents the fatal shooting of JaQuavion Slaton by Fort Worth police officers on Sunday, but you can hear the gunshots.

The incident on East Berry Street was recorded by Brandon Johnson in a Facebook Live video. Johnson narrates as he records a helicopter flying overhead, vehicles whizzing by, officers approaching a truck behind a house with their guns drawn, and police patrol vehicles circling the residence. Then Johnson shouts that police have broken the truck’s window.

Immediately after that commentary, 10 or more gunshots ring out, accompanied by a string of profane language from Johnson.

Officers are standing facing the truck, the narrator is cursing, explaining the action, and then he asked: “I don’t know why they just didn’t open the ... door.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The narrator concludes that two officers were shooting at the same time. Police said in a statement Monday that three officers fired at Slaton.

Police said they were called out to a disturbance involving Slaton, a 20-year-old assault suspect with a felony warrant, in the 4500 block of Jennifer Court about 4 p.m. Sunday. Slaton fled and officers saw him in a car with two other people, police said. Raya Arzu, the mother of Slaton’s 4-month-old son, was driving.

Slaton and 17-year-old Jevon Monroe ran from the car as police approached. Officers saw Slaton holding a handgun as they gave chase, police said.

Police found Monroe hiding under a car near 5200 E. Berry St. and he was arrested. Monroe was in the Tarrant County jail on Wednesday facing an evading arrest charge. Bond was set at $750.

Police found Slaton inside a truck parked in a back yard. Police said Slaton did not obey officers’ commands and as officers tried to break the glass of the truck, he “made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives,” according to the statement.

Three officers shot at Slaton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Crime scene investigators found a handgun inside the truck, and evidence supports that Slaton fired the gun, according to police.

Members of the community and protesters at the crime scene and Tuesday’s City Council meeting have called for the Police Department to release body camera video of the shooting, which was the fourth officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth this month. Police had not released the video as of Wednesday evening.