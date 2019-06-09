Local
1 person killed in shooting by Fort Worth police
Fort Worth police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near East Berry Street and Lauretta Drive.
Police tweeted about 6:45 p.m. Sunday that a public information officer will be on the scene to release information this evening.
One person reportedly was killed in the shooting. The person who was killed was not a police officer, Fort Worth PD confirmed to WFAA-TV.
A large crowd has gathered at the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
