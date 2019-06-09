1 person killed in shooting by Fort Worth police

A crowd gathers at the scene where a person reportedly was shot and killed by Fort Worth police Sunday near East Berry Street and Lauretta Drive. kjohnson@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near East Berry Street and Lauretta Drive.

Police tweeted about 6:45 p.m. Sunday that a public information officer will be on the scene to release information this evening.

One person reportedly was killed in the shooting. The person who was killed was not a police officer, Fort Worth PD confirmed to WFAA-TV.

A large crowd has gathered at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.