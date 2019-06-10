3 officers shot at 20-year-old man, and evidence indicates he fired his gun, police say

Hundreds take to streets after fatal shooting of suspect by Fort Worth police Hundreds of protesters gathered on East Berry Street after a man was killed in a shooting by Fort Worth police on Sunday, June 9, 2019. According to police a 20-year-old man suspected of aggravated assault was killed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of protesters gathered on East Berry Street after a man was killed in a shooting by Fort Worth police on Sunday, June 9, 2019. According to police a 20-year-old man suspected of aggravated assault was killed.

Three officers shot at the 20-year-old man who was killed in southeast Fort Worth on Sunday, and evidence suggests the man also fired his weapon, Fort Worth police said in a press release Monday evening.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was the suspect in an aggravated assault case.

Police were called out to a disturbance in the 4500 block of Jennifer Court on Sunday and the man fled. Special Response Team officers saw the man in a car with two other people, one of whom was arrested, police said in the release.

The unidentified 20-year-old and 17-year-old Jevon Monroe ran from the car. Officers saw the 20-year-old holding a handgun as they gave chase, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While searching for both suspects, police found Monroe hiding under a car near 5200 E. Berry St. and he was arrested.

Police found the 20-year-old inside a truck parked in a backyard. Officers gave him numerous commands and he did not comply, police said.

As officers tried to break the glass of the truck, the man “made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives,” according to the press release. Three officers shot at the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators found a handgun inside the truck and evidence supports that the man fired the gun, according to the press release.

Police will test the gun to verify “that the evidence located is from the gun collected,” the press release said.

The shooting caused protests in the neighborhood Sunday night. Hundreds of people marched on the street and chanted at cops, who blocked off a portion of the street.

“The reason people are out here is because there’s no trust,” said Pastor Michael Bell, a leader at the protest. “If there was trust, then we could believe what the police say.

“There has been no trust between the Fort Worth Police Department and the African-American community for decades,” Bell said. “What you’re seeing now is citizens on this side of town who are fed up.”

This is the fourth time Fort Worth officers have shot at someone so far in June. The shootings will be discussed during a community meeting on Monday night and at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Monday’s Police Oversight Townhall had already been planned by the Tarrant County Coalition for Community Oversight before Sunday afternoon’s shooting.

The three officers who fired their weapons have been employed by the department for five, seven and 10 years. All three were placed on administrative leave while Major Case Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit investigate, as in standard practice.

Their findings will be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for grand jury review upon conclusion of the investigations.

Additionally, the Major Case Unit asks any additional witnesses who may have information to contact them at 817-392-4455.