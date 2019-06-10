17-year-old arrested when Fort Worth police shot assault suspect; Vigil planned tonight

Hundreds take to streets after fatal shooting of suspect by Fort Worth police Hundreds of protesters gathered on East Berry Street after a man was killed in a shooting by Fort Worth police on Sunday, June 9, 2019. According to police a 20-year-old man suspected of aggravated assault was killed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of protesters gathered on East Berry Street after a man was killed in a shooting by Fort Worth police on Sunday, June 9, 2019. According to police a 20-year-old man suspected of aggravated assault was killed.

Police have identified one of the people who was taken into custody after an officer fatally shot an assault suspect Sunday.

Jevon Monroe, 17, who was apprehended on Sunday, is facing charges of evading arrest and burglary of a habitation, according to Fort Worth police.

Jevon Monroe, a 17-year-old, was arrested and charged with evading arrest in an incident Sunday that led to police fatally shooting a man suspected of assault. Fort Worth Police Department

Authorities have not publicly identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Sunday afternoon on East Berry Street. Police have said he was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were looking for the assault suspect about 4 p.m. and saw him getting into a car with two other people, according to Sgt. Chris Daniels, a Fort Worth Police Department public information officer.

When officers tried to stop the car, the three people ran, and officers chased them on foot, Daniels said. Two of the people — including Monroe — complied with officers’ commands to stop and were taken into custody, police said. Monroe had a warrant for his arrest on a burglary charge in Louisiana, police said.

The second person who was initially taken into custody, a woman who was driving the car, was not arrested and is not facing charges, police said.

The assault suspect hid in a truck in the 5200 block of East Berry. When officers tried to get him out of the truck, he did not follow police commands and shots were fired, Daniels said.





The man who was killed had a handgun, police said, but Daniels didn’t say whether he fired it. He also said he couldn’t comment on how many officers fired their guns.

Family members of the man who was killed are expected to attend a prayer vigil scheduled for 6 p.m. today at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church.

Sunday’s shooting was the fourth officer-involved shooting incident in Fort Worth this month.