Fort Worth police says it has ‘no plans’ to release video in Slaton shooting death

Hundreds of protesters gathered on East Berry Street after a man was killed in a shooting by Fort Worth police on Sunday, June 9, 2019. According to police a 20-year-old man suspected of aggravated assault was killed.

Despite strident calls for the release of body camera video from the view of officers who fired upon a man, the Fort Worth Police Department said Tuesday night that it did not intend to provide the images to the public.

"There are currently no plans to release any footage. The investigation is still ongoing," said Officer Brad Perez, a department spokesman.











JaQuavion Slaton, 20, was killed Sunday as police tried to arrest him. Slaton of Grambling, Louisiana, was shot as he hid in a truck in the 5200 block of East Berry Street about 4 p.m., according to witnesses and police. Police have said that Slaton had a handgun and there is evidence that he fired it. Officers were trying to arrest him on an aggravated assault warrant when he was shot. Officers gave Slaton numerous commands and he did not comply, police said. As officers tried to break the glass on the truck where he was hiding, Slaton “made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives,” police said in a news release Monday. Three officers shot at Slaton, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.