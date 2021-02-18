Fire department on standby at Arlington hospitals following water pressure drop

Located in south Arlington, Medical City Arlington serves Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie. Medical City Arlington

Arlington Fire Department engines and tanks are on standby at multiple hospitals after the city experienced a drop in water pressure Wednesday morning.

A department spokesperson said Wednesday morning a tanker remains onsite at Medical City Arlington and a fire engine at Texas Health Arlington Memorial. KXAS Channel 5 reported Wednesday evening that Arlington Fire pulled water from outside hydrants to pump into the hospitals.

Ten USMD Hospital patients at 801 W. Interstate 20 were relocated to nearby hospitals after the facilities experienced multiple pipe bursts.

A Medical City Arlington spokesperson said Thursday the hospital at 3301 Matlock Road has “several days’ supply of bottled water on-hand” for patients and staff. Staff are working closely with city services and HCA Healthcare, the hospital’s parent company, for additional water supply.

Arlington remains under a boil water advisory after the city experienced a drop in pressure caused by rising demand and possible small- and medium- breaks on private water lines.

Water pressure is expected to return to normal levels Friday evening, according to a city update issued Thursday morning. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines require that the city tests its water supply before lifting the boil water advisory.