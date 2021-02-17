Arlington groups, leaders stepping up during outages. Here’s where to find help

As Arlington residents search for warmth and water following the city’s possible water main break, residents, businesses and groups are stepping up to fill the need.

Derek Carter, a member of Heart of Arlington Neighborhood Association, spent most of Tuesday shuttling residents to warm homes, shelters and hotels. On Wednesday, as the city lost water pressure following a sharp uptick in demand, he asked neighbors for spare water to distribute.

Carter, knowing he had many elderly neighbors, said he kept making rounds in his neighborhood after checking on his parents.

“It really just pulled my heartstrings to see so many people unexpectedly hurt like this, shivering in their house,” he said.

Carter is one of scores of residents offering help to others. Across social media and on Arlington-specific Facebook groups, residents have offered hot meals, blankets and lodging as millions of Texas residents manage without electricity.

Now, Carter and other residents are pooling resources for those without water pressure.

Nikkie Hunter, a community advocate and District 3 City Council candidate, has made several calls to stores in south Arlington to check their supplies. She has also helped gather blankets and offered food and hot chocolate to anyone in need of some warmth.

“Every grocery store from Kroger’s to Target, they’re out of water,” Hunter said over the phone.

Where and how to get help in Arlington

A mix of city and organization-run warming centers are available to those in need of assistance in Arlington and surrounding areas. Facilities are beholden to social distancing measures due to the pandemic, and range of services and restrictions vary among group shelters.

Arlington Water Utilities South Service Center at 1100 SW. Green Oaks Blvd. is open as an emergency overnight warming station from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Feb. 18. Dottie Lynn Recreation Center at 3200 Norwood Lane will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday as a daytime shelter only. City transportation is not available to the warming stations, and pets are not allowed. The stations will not provide food or beverages.

Salvation Army of North Texas at 712 W. Abram St. is open as a 24-hour shelter for Arlington residents.

Arlington Life Shelter at 925 W. Division St. is accepting people seeking emergency shelter through the weekend. The organization is also asking for monetary and bottled water donations to keep emergency services running.

Safe Haven at 1010 N. Center St. remains open to domestic violence survivors and their children, and will help those in need find shelters, according to an organization spokesperson. Those in need of assistance can call 1-877-701-7233.

A 24-hour warming station is open in Grand Prairie at the Ruthe Jackson Center at 3113 S. Carrier Parkway. Neither pets nor sleeping bags nor cots are allowed at the station.

The Kennedale Public Library at 316 W. Third St. is also open. People can bring cots, sleeping bags, pillows and blankets.

New Life Fellowship 201 E. Sublett Road will open as a warming shelter and offer hot beverages from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the church’s social media pages.

Rush Creek Church’s campus at 2350 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd. is open as a temporary warming center.

Lake Church at 2912 Little Road is opening as a warming shelter and place to sleep for those in need. For more information, call 817-457-5276.

Grace Community Church at 801 W. Bardin Road is open as a warming center until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and can offer shelter overnight. The group will also offer rides to the church campus and warm food and drinks. People seeking assistance can email info@gracearlington.com or message the church Facebook page at facebook.com/gracecommunityarlington.