More Fort Worth residents must boil water as warning expands to western part of the city

West Fort Worth Water customers must boil their water before consuming until further notice.

West Fort Worth water customers must now boil their water after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in a huge chunk of the city.

More than 200,000 people in the northern third of Fort Worth are also still under a boil advisory following freezes at treatment plants and pump stations. The city did not immediately say how many customers are impacted by the latest boil warning.

The latest boil water advisory impacts customers from Montgomery Street westward as well as three cities in this area that buy drinking water from Fort Worth: Aledo, White Settlement and Westover Hills.

Water should be boiled before use, including when drinking, brushing teeth and for cooking and hand and face washing. Once the water reaches a boil, it should continue boiling for two minutes.

The a large number of water main breaks caused a loss of pressure and the system was unable to maintain storage through increased pumping, the city said in a statement. Fort Worth Water has numerous crews working around the clock and has brought in contractors to assist with the repairs.

Because of the pressure loss, contaminants may have seeped in to the system through cracks in the pipe.

Fort Worth Water can be contacted at 817-392-4477 or email MyWaterAccount@FortWorthTexas.gov.