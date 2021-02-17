Boil water advisory still in effect for north Fort Worth. Here’s where to get water

More than 210,000 residents of North Fort Worth are being told to boil their water following power outages at water treatment plants. This map shows the affected areas. City of Fort Worth

More than 200,000 residents in the northern third of Fort Worth should continue to boil water as the city works to restore clean water.

Surprise power outages as treatment plants and pump stations related to the rolling black outs caused a loss of pressure in Fort Worth’s water system in a large area north of 28th Street. Three of four treatment plants in operation lost power Monday with the Eagle Mountain plant lacking power for most of the day. Rolling blackouts also affected the Westside and downtown Fort Worth plants.

Power was restored to the Eagle Mountain Lake plant late Monday, but the city had to thaw froze valves and other equipment at the plant Tuesday. Water pressure may have returned to some customers, but the city Wednesday after noon said the boil water advisory was still in effect.

The water must be tested before the city can approve it for consumption.

Mayor Betsy Price, in a briefing on Facebook, said she hoped the city would able to lift the boil water advisory by Thursday afternoon.

The affected area is roughly bounded on the west by the city of River Oaks, Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake. The southern boundary is almost to Northside Drive. The eastern boundary is the city limits.

Water should be boiled before use, including when drinking, brushing teeth and for cooking and hand and face washing. Once the water reaches a boil, it should continue boiling for two minutes.

Those without water can pick up cases at the following distribution centers.

▪ Fire Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive

▪ Fire Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive

▪ Fire Station 37, 4721 Ray White Road

▪ Fire Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd.

▪ Trinity Springs Middle School, 3350 Keller Hicks Road

Distribution at all sites will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday or until supplies run out. Starting Thursday distribution will begin at 8 a.m. until supplies last.

Contrary to social media rumors, Fort Worth Water is not cutting off water to prevent main breaks. The city had anticipated the cold weather could cause main breaks, particularly with old cast iron water pipes that do not handle cold snaps well.

If a main breaks, is possible for customers in the neighborhood to be without water for several hours while repairs are made are made, the city said.

The department’s customer service can be reached at 817-392-4477 or by emailing MyWaterAccount@FortWorthTexas.gov.