Boil water advisory issued for Arlington after service saw ‘unprecedented demand’

A boil water advisory was issued for Arlington residents on Wednesday. AP

Arlington Water Utilities customers who still have service should boil their water before using it, according to a city statement.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to issue an order because of a recent pressure drop in the city’s distribution system. Arlington’s water service has experienced “unprecedented demand and a possible major water main break,” rendering some without service altogether, according to the city.

Residents should bring tap water to a vigorous rolling boil for five minutes and let it cool completely before using it for any purposes including drinking, cleaning or personal hygiene, or use bottled water. People with weakened immune systems, as well as children and seniors, are at a heightened risk for getting sick from harmful bacteria.

The city water utility service experienced higher demand when customers began filling bathtubs and buckets. Misinformation on social media falsely suggested Texas cities would shut off water service altogether to maintain water pressure.

Arlington Water Utilities customers should be notified when the advisory is lifted. Those with questions can contact Arlington Water Utilities Department at 817-275-5931 or Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at 519-239-1000.