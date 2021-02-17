North Texas cities urge water conservation due to power outages, low storage levels

Haltom City is asking residents to conserve water as much as possible because there is a limited water supply until Fort Worth makes the necessary repairs at its north Fort Worth treatment plant.

“The situation is that Fort Worth water system (our supplier) is experiencing unprecedented water main breaks and other equipment failures due to this weather event”, said City Manager Rex Phelps in an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“This has caused a situation where the water has almost stopped flowing into our water infrastructure that supplies our residents. We are currently getting by on water we have stored in our tanks. This storage is very limited. We are asking all citizens to conserve water at this time to make our limited supply last until Fort Worth can make the necessary repairs,” Phelps said.

Phelps also said that the amount of water available in Haltom City depends on how much residents cut back on their usage. The city needs water to respond to potential fires, he said.

People are asked to drip their faucets and not “run them with continuous flow.”

People are also being asked not to use washing machines or run their dishwashers.

Phelps said if people continue conserving, there is enough water in the storage tanks for several days, and that he hopes Fort Worth can make the repairs before the city runs out.

“We know that Fort Worth is doing the best they can and we appreciate how hard they are working to ensure we have water,” he said.

In Denton, the city is also asking for cooperation with conserving water.

According to the city’s Twitter feed, the city’s storage tanks are low. People should only use water for essential tasks and not run water continuously.

The city said a drop in pressure could mean a boil water notice and many cannot boil water due to prolonged power outages.