Back, back, back again: Arlington gay bar reopening after shutting down due to COVID

Owners of 1851 Club, Arlington’s only gay bar, announced on Facebook the LGBTQ+ friendly venue will reopen Feb. 5. Facebook

Arlington’s only gay bar will reopen next week after closing due to financial hardships because of the pandemic.

Owners of the “Cheers-type bar” at 931 W. Division St. announced Tuesday on Facebook the bar will reopen Feb. 5 with a socially distanced drag show. Bar staff will require patrons to wear masks when not seated.

Management announced in early January they had “exhausted any and every route” to save the club. Posts to the business page Monday teased the return under a new proprietor.

Further details surrounding the reopening, including whether management will change or the proprietor’s name, were not immediately available. The announcement post, Facebook page and bar website all feature a new logo and look ahead of the resurrection of the decades-old venue and gathering place for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We can’t wait to see you and for you to see what we’ve got in store at the new 1851,” the announcement post reads.