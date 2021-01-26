Sign switch marks the arrival of ‘Nashville hot’ chicken at this Arlington restaurant

A new hot chicken sandwich is making its entrance in a big way.

Colorado-based Boston Market has changed the sign on its east Arlington location to “Nashville Market” to launch the restaurant chain’s new Nashville Hot spicy chicken sandwich.

Boston Market, languishing in the fast-casual market, has never sold a crispy chicken sandwich. The company bills the item as “the hottest crispy chicken sandwich to ever hit your lips.”

The “Nashville Market” location at 2561 E. Pioneer Parkway is giving away free Nashville sandwiches to the first 50 customers each day Jan. 27-29.

The chain is also offering both Nashville-style spicy fried chicken or its rotisserie chicken with a spicy Nashville sauce, either as a sandwich or a meal with sides and cornbread.

Boston Market also added a mild crispy chicken BLT and crispy chicken dinner.

Boston Market has three locations in Arlington, along with single locations in southwest Fort Worth, Hurst and North Richland Hills; bostonmarket.com.