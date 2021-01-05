‘We were and always will be family’: Arlington’s only gay bar to close due to COVID

Owners of 1851 Club, Arlington’s only gay bar, announced on Monday, Jan. 4, that the longtime LGBTQ+ gathering place will close due to financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

1851 Club, Arlington’s only gay bar, will close due to financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic, owners announced on Facebook Monday evening.

For decades, the “Cheers-type bar” at 931 W. Division St. has served as a gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community for cocktails, drag shows and pride events. Performers helped the bar ring in the New Year Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

But 1851 Club owners “have exhausted any and every route” to try to save the night club as smaller crowds and restrictions hamstring small businesses. A post from the page in mid-December advised patrons the bar was open at 50% capacity and masks were required.

“There comes a time when we just have to face the truth and close the door,” the post reads.

Owners were not immediately available Monday afternoon to discuss details surrounding the closure.

But in their announcement, they told patrons they “were and always will be family” and that “everything happens for a reason.”

“We can’t find that reason right now but hopefully we will find it one day Some where over the Rainbow,” the post concluded.