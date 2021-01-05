Jerry Jones scorned after boasting of Dallas Cowboys attendance amid COVID pandemic

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones boasted about the team leading the league in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic when most stadiums had limited or no attendance. AP

Another Dallas Cowboys season is over way too early and Jerry Jones is the butt of jokes and scorn.

That’s nothing new, but this time the reasons are a little different.

The Cowboys owner and general manager is being lampooned for bragging about the team’s attendance at AT&T Stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys averaged more than 27,000 fans a game, easily the most in the league. Most teams limited attendance to lower capacities or did not allow fans.

Jones made the comments during his weekly radio show Tuesday morning on KRLD/105.3 “The Fan.”

“I think we set the world record for attendance of a venue this year in our stadium, in the middle of a pandemic,” Jones said. “We did it extremely — the results were extremely safe.”

Who knows about his safety claims, because it’s not like we’ve done a bang up job contact tracing cases. And North Texas, at the moment, is in the middle of its worst point of the COVID-19 crisis.

