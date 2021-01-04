Tarrant County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as 2,199 cases, 17 deaths added Monday

Tarrant County reported 2,199 more coronavirus cases and 17 deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths include a man from rural Tarrant County in his 30s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 40s, an Arlington woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man and two women in their 60s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Hurst man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Benbrook man in his 80s, and an Arlington man in his 80s. All 17 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 159,931 COVID-19 cases, including 1,542 deaths and an estimated 116,035 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 1,428.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 30.4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 38% of the 3,781 occupied beds.

Confirmed COVID patients also are using a pandemic-high 23.9% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Sunday, according to county data. There are currently 921 available hospital beds in the county.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 97% capacity as of Sunday. The rate was at a pandemic-high 99% on Dec. 28.

A pandemic-high 374 ventilators were being used as of Sunday. That’s 40% of the 933 ventilators available in the county. The pandemic-high rate was 46% on Dec. 14.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents decreased to 24% as of Friday, in the latest available seven-day average data.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 4:

Fort Worth, 673

Arlington, 274

Mansfield, 63

Bedford, 47

Keller, 41

White Settlement, 41

Grapevine, 39

Azle, 31

Benbrook, 31

Euless, 31

Hurst, 31

North Richland Hills, 30

Rural Tarrant County, 25

Haltom City, 22

Grand Prairie, 21

Sansom Park, 19

Richland Hills, 16

Crowley, 15

Forest Hill, 14

Lake Worth, 11

Saginaw, 11

Southlake, 11

Watauga, 10

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 5

Colleyville, 4

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

Pantego, 2

River Oaks, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

