How bad was Dallas Cowboys defense? Final numbers say its one of team’s all-time worst

How bad was the Dallas Cowboys defense in 2020?

Don’t let the slight improvements in December fool you.

The Cowboys (6-10) finished the year allowing a franchise record 473 points and the second-most yards in the team’s history.

Only the 2013 team, which went 8-8, allowed more yards (6,654) than the 6,183 allowed in 2020 by defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s unit.

Dallas lost at least 10 games for only the 12th time in franchise history and the first since going 4-12 in 2015. (Remember that quarterback injury?)

The 473 points allowed in 2020 surpass the previous high of 436 in 2010.

