‘It would have been reversed.’ Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy fails to challenge huge non-catch

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t challenge an apparent trapped catch that led to the a New York Giants field goal late in Sunday’s game. AP

Mike McCarthy declined to challenge a catch by a New York Giants receiver in the fourth quarter and it could cost the Dallas Cowboys a playoff berth.

The 10-yard catch appeared to be trapped by receiver Dante Pettis on 3rd and 16 that set up a 50-yard field goal that gave the Giants a 23-19 lead with 6:23 remaining.

FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira said during the telecast that the catch would have been overturned.

“No question in my mind that if Dallas would’ve challenged this it would have been reversed to an incomplete pass,” he said.

Mike Pereira: "No question in my mind that if Dallas would've challenged this it would have been reversed to an incomplete pass."

Instead, McCarthy did nothing as the Giants quickly sent out its field goal unit and extended their lead to four.

The Giants held on for the win. Both the Giants and Cowboys finish 6-10. If the Washington Football Team (6-9) loses tonight in Philadelphia, the Giants would win the NFC East because of a tie-breaker advantage over Washington and Dallas.

I don't know who is responsible from the coaches' booth to help with the reviews, but that was too big of a catch there to not challenge, especially with all the timeouts. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 3, 2021

