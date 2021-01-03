Dallas Cowboys
‘It would have been reversed.’ Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy fails to challenge huge non-catch
Mike McCarthy declined to challenge a catch by a New York Giants receiver in the fourth quarter and it could cost the Dallas Cowboys a playoff berth.
The 10-yard catch appeared to be trapped by receiver Dante Pettis on 3rd and 16 that set up a 50-yard field goal that gave the Giants a 23-19 lead with 6:23 remaining.
FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira said during the telecast that the catch would have been overturned.
“No question in my mind that if Dallas would’ve challenged this it would have been reversed to an incomplete pass,” he said.
Instead, McCarthy did nothing as the Giants quickly sent out its field goal unit and extended their lead to four.
The Giants held on for the win. Both the Giants and Cowboys finish 6-10. If the Washington Football Team (6-9) loses tonight in Philadelphia, the Giants would win the NFC East because of a tie-breaker advantage over Washington and Dallas.
