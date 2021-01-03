Watch Dallas Cowboys’ Jourdan Lewis headbutt player in one of ‘all-time dumbest penalties’

No matter what happens with the Dallas Cowboys game today one thing is for sure: Jourdan Lewis made one of the dumber penalties this season.

The Cowboys cornerback was called for unnecessary roughness after head-butting New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith after the play was over early in Sunday’s game in New York. It cost the Dallas defense 15 yards but the Giants’ were eventually forced to punt.

“That’s ridiculous,” FOX announcer Joe Buck said after watching a replay of the penalty.

Cameras showed Lewis laughing about being called for the penalty.

His broadcast partner Troy Aikman added: “This is not very smart and the fact that he’s laughing I won’t even comment on,” Aikman said.

The Giants led the Cowboys 6-3 in the second quarter.

That head-butt by Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis on Giants TE Kaden Smith is up there in the ranks of all-time dumbest penalties. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 3, 2021

Jourdan Lewis would've been ejected in a college game for that. Not smart. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 3, 2021

You bench Jourdan Lewis for that kind of idiocy. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 3, 2021

Dumb players make dumb plays. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) January 3, 2021

damn Jourdan Lewis you can't do that — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 3, 2021

Jourdan Lewis with a late-entry for dumbest penalty of the season. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2021