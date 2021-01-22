Arlington townhome development could overwhelm nearby school, Kennedale leaders say

Developers have proposed turning vacant lot at 5900 U.S. 287 Frontage Road into a 135-unit community. The property is in Arlington and Kennedale school district’s attendance zone. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Developers envision an empty lot off U.S. 287 as a space for empty nesters and older millennials. Kennedale school district officials, however, fear the project will jeopardize education quality by overcrowding its elementary school.

The Town, a 135-unit townhome community planned across nine acres in Arlington, has been the subject of contention among the district, developers and Arlington officials. Proponents argue the townhomes’ target demographic would bring in fewer than two dozen students; however, Kennedale officials argue the site, within James F. Delaney Elementary School’s attendance zone, would push the school past its capacity of 567 students.

Superintendent Chad Gee and school board trustees argued that even though they would take in any student in the school zone, the district has planned around the site’s current commercial zoning status. School officials also worry the property’s location — behind a Kroger Marketplace — would pose transportation and safety risks for students.

“If those developments just come in and the city doesn’t work with the school district we’re not going to have room in the schools to deal with those students,” Gee said Thursday during a school board meeting.

Representatives with Sublett Corp., which owns the property, argued the tract has garnered little interest in the 35 years it has been listed as commercial space. Corporation President Elizabeth Cross said in a letter to Arlington officials that the Texas Department of Transportation denied an application granting property owners service road access, marooning potential commercial developers with only one main exit.

“The only viable land use for the property is residential,” Cross wrote.

The Town would be walking distance from the shopping center, also owned by Sublett Corp.

Rob Cronin with Mycoskie and Associates, which is representing the firms developing the townhomes, said they would consider the school board’s request for a marked and covered bus stop space on the property, as well as a sidewalk.

“Arlington did well in governing that because they knew this site to the north was going to need to develop,” he said during the board meeting.

Still, Kennedale elementary school space is running low, Gee said.

“We’ve got room in our upper levels,” Gee said Thursday. “It’s our lower grade levels that we don’t have room. That’s, I think, our main concern: How many children this could potentially bring in is definitely going to affect Delaney Elementary School.”

Ongoing discussion

Gee, city officials and developers have ironed out concerns since the Arlington City Council took up the case in mid-December. Members approved the zoning request 7-2 on first reading, but urged representatives with development firms Family Development Group, United Commercial Development and Mycoskie and Associates to follow up with the school district. Council members postponed final vote on the case until February after Gee and others repeated their concerns during the Jan. 12 meeting.

Since then, the developers have given school district officials a defined location and cleared up questions about alternative property entrances, but district officials still have unanswered questions, Gee said in en email Friday.

Anthony Bichel, who has two children in Kennedale schools and moderates the Facebook page Kennedale ISD Review, said he hopes the ongoing discussion encourages better communication between the district and developers, especially during the city planning process.

Bichel, school officials and Arlington Council members said the cities have maintained a good working relationship over the years.

“I don’t think anybody on either side is interested in jeopardizing that,” Bichel said. “I think what you’re looking at is just a numbers issue.”

The district was notified of the project when it went through Arlington’s Planning and Zoning Commission, a customary process the city observes when notifying nearby property owners.

Bichel, however, said communication should have started before the project saw its first hearing, especially considering that nearly 60% of Kennedale students live in Arlington.

“Don’t look at it as we’re trying to hold you hostage,” Bichel said. “We’re trying to help you come to the best educational solution for the children of the city of Arlington who attend KISD schools, but nobody framed it like that.”