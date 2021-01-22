‘Family-friendly’ sports restaurant envisioned for Arlington’s entertainment district

Developers want to bring boxing-themed Knockout Sports Arena to 1520 Nolan Ryan Expressway in Arlington. City of Arlington

A family friendly version of boxing-themed nightclub Knockout Sports Bar may be headed to Arlington’s entertainment district.

Several Knockout Sports Bar locations exist around the country, with several in the Metroplex. Existing locations have a Hooters-style atmosphere, replete with typical bar fare and “the hottest servers in Texas,” according to its website.

The proposed Arlington location at 1520 Nolan Ryan Expressway, however, would be more suited for parents and children. Under the name Knockout Sports Arena, wait staff would sport “family friendly professional attire” and offer children’s menus. The 15,904-square-foot restaurant will offer live fights (boxing and MMA), interactive indoor games, karaoke nights and live bands.

Maxwell Fisher, a consultant with developer firm Masterplan Texas, said the location will operate as a restaurant most of the time, but will apply for permit to operate as a nightclub because it will occasionally charge for entry.

“This one will be more family oriented, knowing that at fighting events there will be some high school kids that go with their family,” Fisher said.

City Planning and Zoning commissioners approved the special permit request 7-2 on the condition that developers solidify shared parking agreements with surrounding property owners and find opportunities to accommodate ride-share services. Proposed parking spaces for the restaurant fall below city requirements. Commissioners Clay Kelley and Cameron Atkins voted against granting the permit.

City Council will take up the zoning case during its Feb. 9 meeting, according to zoning case information documents.

Angelo Park with Knockout Sports Bar bought the vacant property that once held a Joe’s Crab Shack in 2019. He said the entertainment district was ideal because of its location off Interstate 30. He planned to open in 2020, but the pandemic delayed plans, he told commissioners Wednesday.

“I know it’s kind of a congested area, but I truly wanted to be there and I prayed so much before we chose this place,” Park said.

Park said the restaurant would employ 30 to 50 people.

Commissioners raised issues with Park and Fisher about parking and the possible strain the pandemic may place on business capacity. Leaders were also concerned about whether the venue would remain family friendly if it were given the same privileges of a nightclub.

“What I don’t want us to do is set you up for failure,” commission Chair Jeff McCurdy said to Park.