These hotel rooms have standing desks, closets with two entrances and backlit mirrors

A developer has plans to build a new Atwell Suites hotel near the Riverwalk development.

The city council approved on Jan. 12 a specific use permit for the 104-room hotel.

The four-story Atwell Suites will be on 2.88 acres, northeast of the intersection of Fuller-Wiser Road and the north frontage road of E. Airport Freeway. There are 3.7 undeveloped acres north of the hotel, according to information from the city.

The Atwell Suites offers a relaxing atmosphere for guests to work and socialize, according to its web site. The hotel offers free breakfast, and a bar serving small plates.

The rooms will have standing desks, comfortable seating and easy access to power outlets.

Mike Collins, director of planning and economic development, said other hotels in Euless are still open, even with the pandemic.

“We visit with management groups. They will tell you that they are still struggling as many rely on the business travelers that haven’t come back yet. They are hanging in there. Without the CARES (Coronavirus Aid Recovery And Economic Security) Act, many would have gone out of business.”

Euless has been successful with development during the past 10 years, Collins said.

“What stops us is running out of dirt,” he said.