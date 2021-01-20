A Fort Worth restaurant is overflowing with Bills fans. (Also: What’s the Poop Deck?)

Buffalo Bros. has added a tent in the rear next to Dutch’s Burgers for Bills fans overflow. bud@star-telegram.com

Buffalo Bros. is ready for Bills

Hey, Bud! What’s the tent behind Buffalo Bros. on University Drive?

—Dave, who’s not a pro football fan

Buffalo Bills fans arrive at Buffalo Bros., 3015 S. University Drive near TCU, hours before games to get a seat in their Dallas-Fort Worth home bar. (I remember wandering into Buffalo Bros. when the Bills were on and only about 10 people were watching. Now it seems like 300.) For the rest of us, the big nights are half-price pizza Mondays and chicken enchiladas Thursdays ($9).

Here comes the Poop Deck

Hey, Bud! Did you see the sign on Blue Bonnet Circle? That old Fred’s TCU location is the new home of the Poop Deck Bar and Grill.

—Marty, Fort Worth

Yes. Frightened. Did not remember the old 1970s Poop Deck location on West Seminary Drive ever having a grill. Of course, I did not remember much of anything about 1970s nights in the Poop Deck.

Coconut meringue pie at Carshon’s Deli. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Banana pie search, 1963 archive

Hey, Bud! Back in 1963 or ‘64 there was a restaurant on Third Street close to Tandy Leather that served the best banana pie. The name was McCullough’s. I would love the recipe.

—Betty, Fort Worth

McCullough’s moved to River Oaks as Dusty’s Diner until 2002, but the banana pie recipe isn’t in our files. I suggest Carshon’s Deli’s banana pie (Fridays) or the Paris Coffee Shop’s (Tuesdays).