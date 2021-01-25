New Arlington Police Chief Al Jones says he’ll ‘connect with residents,’ build trust

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones speaks to community members at an event on Monday at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center.

In his first public appearance before residents, Arlington Police Chief Al Jones repeated his commitment to reach out to community members and evaluate existing agency practices.

In a brief address Monday evening at Esports Stadium Arlington, Jones, City Manager Trey Yelverton and Mayor Jeff Williams asked residents for patience as Jones learns about the city’s neighborhoods and communities. Jones began serving as police chief Jan. 11.

“We need to continuously look at ways to make things better, to connect with residents and businesses to create opportunities and longstanding relationships that will stand the test of time,” Jones said.

Jones was a Baltimore County Police officer for 25 years, most recently heading up the agency’s 1,550-person Community Relations Bureau. He was selected from a pool of 74 applicants in the city’s five-month nationwide search, standing out for his experience and practice of community policing.

Williams and Jones also acknowledged confusion over Baltimore County versus the city of Baltimore. The county agency covers 612 square miles and serves 835,000 residents.

The other difference, Jones said, is in how the agency treats residents.

“In Baltimore County, we focus on community policing,” Jones said. “We actually build trust with our community.”

Jones told local media he would continue to make rounds across the city in his first weeks as chief.

“We need to lend our support and reach out a hand to him and his family,” Williams said.