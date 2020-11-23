Arlington announces new police chief after five-month search

Al Jones was selected as the new Arlington police chief, the city announced Monday. Provided

Arlington has appointed a new police chief, the city announced Monday night.

City Manager Trey Yelverton has appointed Col. Al Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, as the city’s new police chief. Will Johnson retired from the post June 1.

Jones is the current chief of Baltimore County police department’s community relations Bureau, according to a press release sent out Monday night, and will officially become the new chief on Jan. 11. Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye will continue to serve as the department’s interim police chief until then.

Jones was chosen out of 74 applicants for the position of Arlington police chief to lead the 900-member police force.

Yelverton said Jones was an ideal choice because of his years of experience in “implementing strong, community-based policing principles, his understanding of the future of policing, and his capability to lead our officers and community of nearly 400,000 residents in that direction,” the press release said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We have a great police department, and we have identified a leader who can continue ensuring excellent service to our residents and move our city positively forward,” Yelverton said in the press release. “In the true spirit of community policing, I know that our whole community will come together and support Chief Jones and our police department in keeping our community safe.”

Jones began his law enforcement career in 1995 as a Baltimore County police officer. Since 2018, Jones has overseen management of the Community Relations Bureau. Baltimore County is a metropolitan area with approximately 835,000 residents outside of the City of Baltimore. Arlington has a population of about 398,000.

Jones said he is looking forward to getting to know residents and officers personally, the release said. In addition to taking a data-driven approach to respond to and find efficient, effective solutions for the city’s needs, Jones emphasized the importance of building relationships between police officers and neighborhoods, businesses and other stakeholders.

“Officers can’t be everywhere, which is why it is vitally important for the community to be engaged and help serve as our eyes and ears. Neighborhood involvement with the police department creates not only a safer community, but a stronger community,” Jones said in the release.

Jones has been recognized by groups such as the Baltimore Country Branch of NAACP and the Islamic Society of Baltimore for exemplary service, leadership abilities and for being an advocate for equal rights. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Hartford and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Ashworth College.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Arlington will host a public event to welcome Jones when he begins as the new police chief on Jan. 11. Details will be announced at a later date.