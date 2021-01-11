Al Jones looks forward to meeting community, learning as new Arlington police chief

When he began his search for a new law enforcement agency to lead, Al Jones said he was looking for a well-established department.

The 25-year Baltimore County Police Department employee had most recently spent several years as chief of its newly formed Community Relations Bureau. He led a bureau of 1,550 employees and oversaw services including community engagement, employment and mental health call response, according to his application for police chief obtained by the Star-Telegram. Jones wrote in the application the bureau centers on “community relations and building trust within the communities of Baltimore County while diversifying our agency to mirror our community we serve.”

“What I have been working on the past several years in Baltimore County is I’ve been trying to change the mindset of the supervisors, the mindset of the officers,” he said in a phone interview with the Star-Telegram on Thursday.

His work through the bureau made Jones the ideal choice for Arlington’s new police chief, officials said. Jones began his his new job on Monday.

Jones said he looked forward to getting to connect more with the diverse communities in the city.

“I think that Arlington has great diversity,” Jones said. “Just trying to get to know the different sections of Arlington and getting to know the city itself, I think that’s going to be awesome.”

Jones is the first Arlington police chief hired outside the department since 1985, when city officials tapped then-Grand Prairie Police Chief David Kunkle for the position. Asked about being the first in decades hired from outside the department, Jones said he was committed to becoming a part of the city and its police force.

“I know coming from the outside, that makes it a little bit more challenging, but I love a great challenge,” he said.

Jones’ salary is $210,000, a city spokesperson said.

Jones was the top pick out of 74 candidates—five of whom were Arlington officers. Former chief Will Johnson retired June 1.

Candidates underwent multiple rounds of city, as well as panel discussions with community leaders.

City Manager Trey Yelverton said in a Nov. 23 announcement that Jones was selected because of his years of experience in “implementing strong, community-based policing principles, his understanding of the future of policing, and his capability to lead our officers and community of nearly 400,000 residents in that direction.”

Baltimore County Police Department, Jones wrote in his cover letter, is the 18th largest in the country, covering 612 square miles and serving 835,000 residents. Arlington’s police force is composed of around 900 officers.

In previous remarks to local media, Jones promised to give communities “a seat at the table.” He added that he would build a more diverse workforce and ensure Arlington police are properly trained and evaluated.

Other positions Jones held with Baltimore County Police include patrol division commander, precinct commander, patrol supervisor and internal affairs corporal detective.

Jones earned his master’s criminal justice degree from Ashworth College and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Hartford.

Arlington city officials will hold a public event to welcome Jones, but have not announced further details.