COVID clouds Texas revenue forecast as lawmakers begin legislative session

Texas Lawmakers will have $112.5 billion available for general purpose when crafting the state budget during the legislative session.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced his biennial revenue estimate on Monday as lawmakers, including those from Tarrant County, prepare to head to Austin for the first day of the legislative session Tuesday.

““The forecast, however, remains clouded with uncertainty,” Hegar said in a statement. “The ultimate path of the pandemic and the behavior of consumers and businesses during a resurgence are difficult to gauge. It’s also unclear how they’ll respond once the pandemic is fully under control.”

Hegar projected that the current biennium will end with a $946 million deficit as a result of COVID-19’s impact on revenue collections — a rosier outlook than that of this past summer.

Hegar in July gave a dreary forecast when he projected Texas will end its two-year budget with $11.57 billion less in general revenue funds than previously estimated, creating a $4.58 billion shortfall. In November, he said the outlook for Texas two-year budget isn’t as dire as initially thought.

“All told, revenue collections have outperformed what we expected when we released our revised estimate in July,” Hegar told the Legislative Budget Board on Nov. 30. “Nonetheless, revenues remain down significantly relative to a year ago, and well below what we expected to collect when the Legislature wrapped up your work on the budget in 2019.”

